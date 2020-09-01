Urge county commission to join passenger rail effort

With rail travel, there is no charge for baggage, you can bring as much as you can carry, and it will not be opened and searched. There is no need to plan time and pay for secondary transportation from the airport to town. Train stations are almost always near the heart of the city.

Rail travel is just more comfortable with more knee room, space to get up and walk around, and a view out of a window large enough to enjoy. There are no restrictions on when you can or cannot use your cellphone. A passenger can spend travel time checking their email, working in their seat, reading, or sleeping. It is said that traveling by train is not so much about arriving there but about going there.

On-time comfortable rail travel would be both a social and an economic stimulus to Montana. It would serve business travel, attract tourism, and allow resident Montanans to move more freely around their state to visit family, go shopping, keep medical appointments, go to college, even go on vacation. It becomes clear that train travel is easily the most underrated form of long-distance travel out there.