Urge county commission to join passenger rail effort

The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is authorized by Title 7 of Montana Code and became a reality last July. The Authority’s intention is to reestablishing passenger rail service to the southern reaches of Montana, from Missoula, through Helena, Bozeman, Livingston, and on to Billings. Passenger rail along this route, previously referred to as the North Coast Hiawatha, ended in 1979.
The airline industry has taken a major hit by COVID-19, as potential domestic passengers choose to drive or just stay home instead of ﬂying. With rail travel, on the other hand, social distancing is much more easily accomplished with alternate seating patterns and there is far less recirculated air to breathe. Rail travelers do not have to be crowded into security lines before boarding.
Unless one has access to an automobile in Montana and a valid driver’s license, one is literally stranded in place. Flying from one city to another is impractical. Any intrastate destination will take you through a major hub such as Seattle or Denver or Salt Lake City and the cost will range from $700 to well over a thousand dollars. Intercity bus travel is often unpredictable, spotty, and diﬃcult to ﬁnd. We desperately need another travel option across the wide open spaces of Montana. We have the rails across our state, why not use them?
Rail is considered three times more eﬃcient than a car, according to Andreas Hoﬀrichter, Michigan State University, at (https:// theconservation.com). And, train emissions are not released into the upper atmosphere where they are most dangerous. Rail travel is a much more sustainable travel mode than either planes or cars. The east coast rail carrier CSX, claims that they can move a ton of freight approximately 492 miles on a single gallon of fuel (https://www.csx.com/index.cfm/about-us/the-csx-advantage/fuel-efficiency/?mobileFormat=true). Assuming an average human adult body weight of 175 pounds, eleven people could travel 492 miles by train on a single gallon of fuel.
With rail travel, there is no charge for baggage, you can bring as much as you can carry, and it will not be opened and searched. There is no need to plan time and pay for secondary transportation from the airport to town. Train stations are almost always near the heart of the city.
Rail travel is just more comfortable with more knee room, space to get up and walk around, and a view out of a window large enough to enjoy. There are no restrictions on when you can or cannot use your cellphone. A passenger can spend travel time checking their email, working in their seat, reading, or sleeping. It is said that traveling by train is not so much about arriving there but about going there.
On-time comfortable rail travel would be both a social and an economic stimulus to Montana. It would serve business travel, attract tourism, and allow resident Montanans to move more freely around their state to visit family, go shopping, keep medical appointments, go to college, even go on vacation. It becomes clear that train travel is easily the most underrated form of long-distance travel out there.
In June of 2020, the Missoula County Commission sent a letter to county commissions along the old southern Hiawatha rail route. The letter introduced the effort to form the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority and invited each county to join the Authority. Becoming a member county requires no financial commitment and it provides each county with a membership on the board of directors. At the time of this writing, Missoula, Gallatin, Butte-Silver Bow, Broadwater, Park, and Sanders Counties have signed a joint resolution, and five additional counties have indicated their intention to do so. Among the undecided counties are two of the most populated and influential counties in the state; the business center of Yellowstone County and the seat of State Government, Lewis & Clark County.
Residents of Lewis & Clark County and Yellowstone County are urged to contact their county commission to express their support. They need to hear from you.
For more information go to <https://montanapassengerrailsummit.org>
Paul Pacini
Helena
