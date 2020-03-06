Uniting for a climate solution

Last month, 90 conservative volunteers from Citizens' Climate Lobby (CCL) representing 30 states, including Montana, visited 72 Republican congressional offices in Washington, DC to support Carbon Dividends as a framework for addressing the changing climate.

They explained how this incentive-based policy can stimulate American innovation, protect our jobs in the United States, and transition our energy sources away from a reliance on unfettered disposal of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere.

These conservative volunteers also understand that to solve this problem we need to work across the aisle to find lasting solutions we can all agree on.

They are not alone. 2019 brought the formation of a bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus (CSC) in the Senate, mirroring the CSC formed in the House in 2016. The Senate caucus includes six Republicans - Sen. Michael Braun (IN), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (AK), Sen. Mitt Romney (UT), Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC), Sen. Marco Rubio (FL), and Sen. Susan Collins (ME) - and six Democrats. We see this development as proof that Congress is ready to bridge the partisan divide on climate change.