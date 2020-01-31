Ukraine, a token in American politics

Last week I stood on shores of a river that separated me from Ukraine. The low grassy banks gave way to the farm fields and orchards. Over the hills, a view of a small town was obscured by winter fog. I though it may be a good image of what is going on in that country today. A few lines for many on this side of the ocean, who are not versed in regional history, as the Ukraine topic surged. In 1994 Russia, Britain and the US signed a treaty with Ukraine in which they agreed to give up its nuclear arsenal and in return the countries party to the deal agreed to defend Ukraine and its territories. In 2014 Ukrainian people rose up with demonstrations that turned bloody and overturned a pro-Russian and deeply corrupt government. Then its president fled to Russia. Putin was not going to let the Ukrainians turn towards democracy and seek closer ties with Western Europe. He broke the 1994 treaty and occupied, then annexed Crimea and started a civil war in the Donbass region, a primary region supplying the country with coal and energy, in order to break the will of the Ukrainian people. A terrible and horrific conflict is still active.

Even more sad was the response of the other parties to the 1994 treaty. Though both the US and Britain condemned Russian actions and started economic sanctions, their actions fell short of what, in my opinion, their response should have been. And that was the way things have been going until the summer of 2019, when Trump was found to seek information on corruption of the US officials and their dealing with Ukrainian companies. I don't know about who may have "debunked" that there was nothing there, but for an average Ukrainian, who's salary is a mere couple hundred bucks, when a family relation of an American official is getting a fabulous amount of cash from an Ukrainian company, the answer is obvious: just another example of grandstanding American politician, raking in, while preaching about how corrupt the Ukrainians are. It is also apparent, that rooting out such corruption is not wanted by some in our political circles. They claim, such an investigation is done for personal political gain. Naive me. I thought exposing corruption is for the benefit of all of us. Meanwhile, Putin is still choking Ukraine. He must be chuckling watching us using Ukraine as a pawn in a political show, instead of actually doing what our country agreed to do for Ukraine in 1994.