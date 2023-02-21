When my family enrolled the core of our ranch in a conservation easement 17 years ago, we did so with the confidence that our commitment to stewardship would outlast our generations.

Conservation has always guided our management of ranch operations, because ranching depends on functioning natural systems to work: water and streams, timber, soil biology, plant communities, wildlife populations. Critical to those natural systems are an intact landscape and ecosystem.

Our use of a conservation easement both addressed our estate planning challenges and ensured the integrity of our resource base, that my generation and those after us would have the same opportunities for living with and from the land.

A love of the land led me to join the Prickly Pear Land Trust board 10 years ago. And I am proud of our achievements with and at the behest of local communities.

Tenmile Creek Park, near Fort Harrison, is a perfect example, where we worked with the Montana Army National Guard and other partners to acquire land around a key military training base to build a park and provide the only public access to our community’s primary water source.

Restoration work on Sevenmile Creek likewise provides far-reaching benefits. That project has mitigated downstream sediment loads and provided floodplain protection for the valley and water storage benefits for the broader region. Bird, insect, and wildlife populations have made a remarkable comeback, and with the return of agriculture and adaptive grazing we are seeing improved range condition.

Conservation takes many forms, but it always aims to enable a living for our children. As my family grappled with the prospect of surrendering tremendous value and land use possibilities with a conservation easement, we knew that such a commitment to the land would reflect our belief in landscape integrity.

And though we were challenging the precedent of five generations of land use to meet the daily challenges of operating a ranch, the conservation easement supported necessary infrastructure developments in support of our cattle, sheep, timber, recreation, and haying operations.

Montana has long been a leader in conservation. Many of the tools that communities, landowners, and land trusts use to preserve Montana’s character were pioneered and fine-tuned here.

Our philosophical reasoning for placing a conservation easement on the ranch came down to an absolute conviction in the land’s character, integrity and promise. But our practical motive would ensure an intact land base and thus enable the productive capacity of our ground.

As our generation assumes management responsibilities for the ranch while preparing the next generation for the same task, and as Montana communities use collaborative strategies for their own land use and conservation challenges, we are keen to see this Legislature improve our ability to keep land intact and allow communities to find their own solutions.

The best way they can do this might simply be to stay out of way.