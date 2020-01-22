My name is Tyrel Suzor-Hoy and I am running to be your next Lewis & Clark County Commissioner. I am a fifth-generation Montanan whose family has lived in the Helena area since 1865. My roots in this county run deep, that is why I am vying for the opportunity to represent our county. As your next commissioner, I will work tirelessly to strengthen this community through direct hands-on engagement. I have a great sense of pride not only in this place we all call home, but in those of you who make it what it is. As such, I will work from the heart in representing and understanding what we need to make our last best place even better.
My efforts as your next commissioner will focus on understanding the needs of our citizens. I will be out on the ground in the community seeking the voice of the people in order to be an advocate for the entire county. From Helena to Wolf Creek, Augusta to Lincoln, and everywhere in between.
I will work to increase mental health services and awareness in the county. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, over 50% of individuals involved in the criminal justice system suffer from a mental illness.
I will be a fierce advocate for the growth of small businesses. As a small business owner myself I understand the needs and the challenges faced by our small businesses. I will strive to encourage business development.
First responders are critically important to the overall health of our community, the brave men & women out on the front lines of crisis need the most up to date training and equipment. Those who place their lives on the line day in and day out need our continued support.
Overall I will work to strengthen our community by supporting the rights and needs of our citizens. We the people of this county need to have our voices heard. I am asking for your support to ensure Lewis and Clark County continues to be an amazing place to live and raise our families.
Thank you for your time.
Respectfully,
Tyrel Suzor-Hoy, candidate for Lewis and Clark County Commission
