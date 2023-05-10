By the time my then-preschooler Aidan was 3, I was serving on the board of my Baptist church and occasionally filled in as preacher.

My wife and I were raising our twins in a blue nursery and dressing them in dinosaur pajamas. So you can imagine our surprise when one of them, Aidan, persistently insisted on being a girl.

Over the following years, we sought guidance from pediatricians, psychologists and joined a group for parents with "gender non-conforming" children. The families in the group were diverse, ranging from devout Muslims and conservative Black grandparents to affluent white liberals and feminist lesbian couples.

Despite our differences, we all had one thing in common: we were all scared for our kids.

By the time Aidan started kindergarten, we were supporting her gender identity. We trusted her heart and self-knowledge and had learned from sincere, thoughtful research that support consistently leads to happier, healthier lives for transgender kids.

Aidan is now in middle school, and though I don't fully understand why she's transgender while her twin brother is happily a boy, I know she's happy, healthy, and loved. Her gender isn't a crisis; it's just who she is.

The real disaster in having a transgender child lies in others' response to our family.

Our family is no longer welcome in the church denomination we once attended. We could never move back to Montana. I don't even feel safe bringing Aidan back home to visit her grandparents at this point.

The growing national hysteria about trans children is terrifying to us. There are a rapidly growing number of states where my wife and I would be imprisoned for years and our daughter would be forcibly taken into foster care, simply because we agreed with both our daughter and our doctor that a deep voice and beard stubble wouldn't be a good fit for her.

But it was such an easy decision.

What parent wouldn't bend over backward to help their teenage daughter avoid beard stubble or their teenage son avoid needing a bra? What kind of father would take the advice of politicians and talking heads over the research of psychologists and pediatricians?

I worry about my children. I feel nauseated during every school shooter lockdown. I worry about drunk drivers. I worry about my children getting sexually assaulted. I worry about these things because they actually happen regularly in reality.

But I don't worry about drag queens or transgender women assaulting my children. Because those are imaginary problems invented to get votes. I don't have energy leftover to worry about pretend things.

With real dangers facing our children every day, I'm suspicious of the time and energy politicians are devoting to controlling transgender children and their families. It feels like a distraction — an attempt to fuel public outrage toward a small, harmless group of children.

If we weren't worried about our neighbors' children's genitals, what critical issues might we address together as citizens? What are the urgent problems that we need our state legislatures to collectively solve because they can't be solved on our own as individuals?

Because I can say with certainty that my family didn't need state or federal intervention to figure out how to love and parent our transgender child.

We were more than capable of navigating that on our own.