Truth and facts matter

George Packer, The Atlantic's staff columnist, wrote, “America under (Donald) Trump became less free, less equal, more divided, more alone, deeper in debt, swampier, dirtier, meaner, sicker, and deader. No number from Trump's years in power will be more lastingly destructive than his 25,000 false or misleading statements. Trump's lies will linger for years, poisoning the atmosphere like radioactive dust" ("A Political Obituary for Donald Trump").

Packer was right. But the granddaddy of all lies perpetuated by Republicans, with Trump's imprimatur, is climate change denial. Yet the monstrously destructive outcomes from climate denialism may finally be too dire for even the most corrupt fossil fuel corporations. Just in the last two weeks, the International Energy Agency, replete with oil and gas apologists, recommended in a bombshell new report, “There is no need for investment in new fossil fuel supply in our net zero pathway.”

After reading this report, Bill McKibben, 350.org co-founder, paraphrased (from his New Yorker newsletter): “It says that, after two hundred and fifty years, in the view of the I.E.A., the time has come to stop exploring for oil, gas, and coal”.