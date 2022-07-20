The news that Republican functionaries in Ravalli and Lewis and Clark counties adopted, on split votes, motions to reject (in all their majesty) the results of the 2020 presidential election tells me only that Trumpublicans outnumber real Republicans in these two counties. Not surprising. This merely reflects the gradual degradation of their party nationally (“gradual” until Trump gave it a deadly boost), to the point where it looks adoringly at the one-party, one-religion rule of Orban in Hungary. (They went through a phase of Putin worship also until the invasion made that politically untenable in the United States, where we profess support of Ukraine).

It would do no good, we have learned, to remind them of the unanimity of conclusions of no evidence of fraud reached by Republican as well as Democratic election officials, post-election audits, over 40 court decisions, and Trump’s own attorney general, Bill Barr. Of course, in Trumpublican mythology all experts have a liberal bias, which means, of course, that the facts have a liberal bias. Sorry, you can’t change that. But there also is the inconvenient truth that every ballot that Biden won also included the races won by Republicans for every office in every precinct in the country. Can’t change that either.

It would be fun to proclaim all Trumpublicans stupid or ignorant, but that is true of only a significant portion of them. Many are highly intelligent and experienced in politics. Too many of them, though, are cynical, and imply the contorted notion that only Republicans have a legitimate claim on governance, and ergo only elections won by Republicans have legitimacy. But this applies only to Trump Republicans, not to RINOs. If you don’t believe me, note the rhetoric at the recent Montana Republican platform convention, and the resulting document. The Lewis and Clark and Ravalli Republican organizations are clearly in line.

I’m old enough to remember when we had two political parties that accepted each other’s legitimacy, because they both accepted the fundamental precepts of our democratic republic; respected election results; believed in compromise and accommodation in the public interest; marginalized extremism, hatred and intolerance; sustained civil discourse and shared responsibility for making our system work. The fine Republicans of those halcyon days no longer represent the party, and we all suffer as a result.