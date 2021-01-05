Trump's BLM withdraws cattle grazing plan in face of environmental lawsuits

During the 2020 litigation, however, the BLM released a second decision authorizing cattle grazing on 5,000 acres of the Iron Mask area which obviously benefitted cows, not wildlife as required by law.

Since this decision was based on the illegal Supplemental Environmental Assessment -- and since livestock grazing has been shown to negatively impact big game species like elk by displacing herds and decreasing available forage -- we threatened to file a third lawsuit. We believe we would have won since judges are not particularly fond of government agencies that ignore their court orders. Apparently, the BLM came to the same conclusion and last week the agency voluntarily withdrew the grazing decision.

The Iron Mask Project is simply the latest attempt by the BLM to benefit cattle despite the fact that doing so will harm wildlife in the Elkhorn Mountains. Even worse, the Iron Mask area was recently acquired by the BLM with federal funds that are specifically to be used to purchase habitat for wildlife.