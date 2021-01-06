Trump and his supporters weaken our country

My father was a World War II combat veteran. His wartime experience was a seminal event in his life, like so many of his generation. As I child I heard him tell and retell his war stories and talk about the important values that were the underpinnings of our war effort, and the touchstones of his life: honor, justice and country. We lost him in 2012. He would be shocked and angered with what our country’s leaders are doing today.
Dad was a conservative Republican, at least as that term was understood for so many years. He believed in law and order, duty to one’s country, the importance of hard work and individual effort to succeed, and the virtue of fiscal responsibility.
In 1980, 35 years after the war, he stayed up in the wee hours of the night to write his kids about his deep feelings about honor, justice and country. He said he was willing to give his life for his family and for his country. He said the American concept of justice for all was the best in the world. And he said that laying his life on the line for those things was the honorable thing to do. Honor, he said, was about “being willing to stand up and be counted” and about telling and following the truth in your heart.
Today we have a president who is challenging our recent election and challenging our democracy not with truth, but with the big lie. Manipulation and deceit are his primary tools, as they have been throughout his life.
Trump is testing the premise “Can I hold on to power just by denying I lost? Can I keep my grip on the presidency by repeatedly lying about the results of the election and the election process? Can I disregard the democratic outcome of the vote, in this, the greatest of democracies? Can I get away with it?”
These lies Trump tells about the election, denied by every court that has heard them, are lies on a grand scale. And those elected officials who are aiding and abetting Trump in this effort to hold on to power and deny the majority vote are actively participating in this big lie. They have signed on to the dangerous experiment of “can I get away with this?” As The Billings Gazette puts it, they are “in support of the insupportable.”
My father, who believed so strongly in justice, honor and country, would have been shocked by the actions from the leaders of his party. I know he would want his children to “stand up and be counted” against these acts that undermine our democracy. I honor his memory by doing so today. There is no honor, or justice, or love of country in the actions of the president, and those in Congress who give support to his election lies. They weaken our country.
In each of my four terms in the Legislature, my favorite day was opening day, when we stood in the legislative chambers and received our oath of office, swearing to defend and uphold our country’s and our state’s constitutions. I was humbled to join the long list of those who, through the decades, came to participate in our democracy, and to do their best to serve not their own interest, but our state and nation’s interest. We require our elected officials to swear these oaths for a reason. Those who are not willing to abide by these oaths, who show disdain for them, should not serve.