Trump and his supporters weaken our country

Trump is testing the premise “Can I hold on to power just by denying I lost? Can I keep my grip on the presidency by repeatedly lying about the results of the election and the election process? Can I disregard the democratic outcome of the vote, in this, the greatest of democracies? Can I get away with it?”

These lies Trump tells about the election, denied by every court that has heard them, are lies on a grand scale. And those elected officials who are aiding and abetting Trump in this effort to hold on to power and deny the majority vote are actively participating in this big lie. They have signed on to the dangerous experiment of “can I get away with this?” As The Billings Gazette puts it, they are “in support of the insupportable.”

My father, who believed so strongly in justice, honor and country, would have been shocked by the actions from the leaders of his party. I know he would want his children to “stand up and be counted” against these acts that undermine our democracy. I honor his memory by doing so today. There is no honor, or justice, or love of country in the actions of the president, and those in Congress who give support to his election lies. They weaken our country.