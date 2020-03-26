Trump administration’s clean water rollback threatens fish and wildlife

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The new rule also removes protections for ephemeral streams that only flow after a rain or snowfall. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality estimates that 370,000 miles of streams in Montana are small intermittent or ephemeral streams. Though these streams flow only briefly, they recharge drinking water sources and protect downstream water quality by cleaning and absorbing floodwater.

More than half of America’s remaining wetlands and the waterfowl and other birds that depend on them are at grave risk under this new rule. Wetlands in Montana not immediately adjacent to larger waters will no longer be protected by the Clean Water Act. Montana’s prairie potholes, among the most important breeding habitat for North America’s migratory waterfowl and many other birds, would no longer be protected. With this new rule, industry, developers, and agriculture can dump waste, debris, and chemicals into these wetlands and destroy them forever.