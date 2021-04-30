Troubled by nonprofit proposal for Helena Civic Center

Dear Mayor and Commissioners:
We write to you expressing our concern for the future of the Helena Civic Center, which turns 100 years old this year. Specifically, we find the recent proposal from the Civic Center Steering Committee to turn management of the building over to a vaguely identified non-profit troubling. It appears from media coverage that the building would continue to be owned by the City, but somehow managed by a non-profit. The Council has not been able to discern the extent of - or specific details about - the non-profit’s responsibilities, which gives us pause.
The Civic Center is listed with the National Register of Historic Places, and it is one of the Helena Historic District’s most unique structures. It differs from other Helena arts venues in that staff not only has programmatic responsibilities (scheduling of out-of-town and local entertainment acts) but is also acts in a property management role when it rents out the ballroom and auditorium. The latter involves furniture set-up and tear-down, cleaning of carpets, glass and brass surfaces, including the crystal chandeliers in the ballroom, maintaining elaborately tiled restrooms, etc.
The Civic Center is not a run-of-the-mill, low-maintenance facility with vinyl floors and fluorescent lights. It is a large, ornate historic building and is a significant responsibility; its care, like similar buildings, requires technical knowledge and expertise. This is part of the reason why structures like these are generally owned and cared for by governmental entities with knowledgeable staff, be it local, state or federal. Governments offer these subsidized venues to their citizens as a place of pride where civic and entertainment events can be held. The use of the word “civic” in the building’s title is telling – it is a space for the community by the community – residents’ taxes subsidize it so we can attend events like The Festival of Trees, Night to Shine, Senior All-Night Party, and a host of other gatherings. The Civic Center is the pride of our City. It is a unique, beautiful venue that we can all be proud of and support.
This Council sees a lack of information upon which a well-considered decision can be made. Among the specific questions we have identified are the following:
• Would the proposed non-profit be an existing entity, one brought in from out-of-state or a newly created entity?
• How would the non-profit be funded?
• Would the non-profit be paying for operation and maintenance of the building?
• Has the Civic Center Steering Committee examined how other non-profits in Helena, such as the Myrna Loy Center (1894 former Lewis and Clark County jail owned by the County) and GrandStreet Theatre (1901 former Unitarian Church owned by the City), fund, manage and maintain the historic structures in which they are located? Or how other cities in Montana manage their entertainment venues, such as the Civic Center in Great Falls or the Metra in Billings?
• Would the non-profit be responsible for maintenance of the exterior of the building? Cleaning of the ballroom and auditorium between rentals? Scheduling of nationally known musical, dance and entertainment offerings?
We hope that the City Commission considers our concerns for the Civic Center’s future. It is the Council’s opinion that changes in the Civic Center’s management should be well-researched and vetted thoroughly with the public it serves. This historic structure has significant responsibilities that need to be addressed prior to such a decision. We all would like to see this building here for another 100 years, and proper care and management is required for that to happen. We encourage the City Commission to carefully consider the questions we have identified and examine all possibilities to ensure that this landmark of our community receives proper care and management.