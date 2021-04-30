Troubled by nonprofit proposal for Helena Civic Center

Dear Mayor and Commissioners:

We write to you expressing our concern for the future of the Helena Civic Center, which turns 100 years old this year. Specifically, we find the recent proposal from the Civic Center Steering Committee to turn management of the building over to a vaguely identified non-profit troubling. It appears from media coverage that the building would continue to be owned by the City, but somehow managed by a non-profit. The Council has not been able to discern the extent of - or specific details about - the non-profit’s responsibilities, which gives us pause.

The Civic Center is listed with the National Register of Historic Places, and it is one of the Helena Historic District’s most unique structures. It differs from other Helena arts venues in that staff not only has programmatic responsibilities (scheduling of out-of-town and local entertainment acts) but is also acts in a property management role when it rents out the ballroom and auditorium. The latter involves furniture set-up and tear-down, cleaning of carpets, glass and brass surfaces, including the crystal chandeliers in the ballroom, maintaining elaborately tiled restrooms, etc.