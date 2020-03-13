Transparency severely lacking on Helena City Commission

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Commissioner Haladay said Monday night he was “confused” by the comments made by the other commissioners that they were not consulted on the selection. If he were confused by this, he probably was not listening very well. He obviously does not know Helenans’ sentiments concerning their desire for transparency in government affairs. A U.S. Army veteran who spoke called it like it is – cronyism. Emily Dean called it a possible violation of open meeting laws. Another member of the public called it lack of transparency and pure corruption.

Other serious questions remain that have so far been unanswered about the selection of an interim city manager and replacement of former City Manager Ana Cortez. Commissioner Haladay was quoted in a Feb. 4 IR story that the separation agreement with Cortez was the result of a “$160,000 bad choice” made by the city commission during a special meeting on Jan. 8 and that he voted for the agreement to clean up a liability brought on the by the “new city commission”. This begs for clarification and meaning if Helena taxpayers and/or the city’s insurer are expected to foot this bill. Is this a motivation behind his apparent resistance to addressing the concerns of Dean and Logan?