Transparency severely lacking on Helena City Commission

The lack of transparency in city government now has Helenans screaming for answers.
After Monday night’s City Commission meeting to approve an interim city manager, serious questions and concerns over a corrupted selection process were ignored and unanswered by the commission. Two commissioners, Logan and Dean, County Commissioner Susan Good Geise and several members of the public raised concerns over the selection process itself and asked that the selection be postponed until after numerous questions were answered. Geise herself had 11 questions overall about the process – among them, about who offered the candidate the position and who asked the city attorney to write up the employment contract and when.
Commissioners Logan and Dean expressed they were both left out of the selection process. Dean said last week she had favored other applicants and wanted to voice her opinions to the rest of the commission and was not able to. Logan last week said, “No public discussions about potential candidates have been held.” Subsequently, no public discussion of any of the other candidates was held, and then Monday night, only one candidate was recommended by the mayor and approved in a 3-2 vote.
Asked for comment last week by the Helena IR on the selection process, Mayor Collins and Commissioners O’Loughlin and Haladay, “could not be reached for comment late Thursday afternoon.” My question is, “Why not?” Why are they not available to the public for comments on one of the most important selection processes the commissioners must make?
You have free articles remaining.
Commissioner Haladay said Monday night he was “confused” by the comments made by the other commissioners that they were not consulted on the selection. If he were confused by this, he probably was not listening very well. He obviously does not know Helenans’ sentiments concerning their desire for transparency in government affairs. A U.S. Army veteran who spoke called it like it is – cronyism. Emily Dean called it a possible violation of open meeting laws. Another member of the public called it lack of transparency and pure corruption.
Other serious questions remain that have so far been unanswered about the selection of an interim city manager and replacement of former City Manager Ana Cortez. Commissioner Haladay was quoted in a Feb. 4 IR story that the separation agreement with Cortez was the result of a “$160,000 bad choice” made by the city commission during a special meeting on Jan. 8 and that he voted for the agreement to clean up a liability brought on the by the “new city commission”. This begs for clarification and meaning if Helena taxpayers and/or the city’s insurer are expected to foot this bill. Is this a motivation behind his apparent resistance to addressing the concerns of Dean and Logan?
Another question remains, what is the story behind the consideration of offering the interim city manager position to Ed Meece in February and the subsequent cancelling of a special meeting to consider him? Mayor Collins declined to comment on why the meeting was canceled. “No comment,” was his reply to the IR.
Helenans deserve answers to the questions regarding the city commission’s activities and what is motivating its secrecy in deliberations. I think Mrs. Geise’s 11 questions should all be printed in the IR and delivered to the mayor for complete answers to be published here.
Ted Scherf
Helena