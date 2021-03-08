Transmittal update from Republican House leaders

The Leadership of the Montana House of Representatives is proud of the early accomplishments the Legislature has achieved on behalf of the people of Montana. The session has received robust participation and we have done our work in a safe environment for everyone involved.

Several key pieces of legislation have been signed into law. These include House Bill (HB) 102 which expands the right to self-defense and Senate Bill 65 which prevents frivolous COVID-19 lawsuits allowing Montana’s economy to safely open up. Montana voters sent legislators to Helena with a conservative mandate, which we are fulfilling.

Other priority bills are close to being sent to the Governor. Bills to strengthen jobs and the economy that have passed the House include HB 303 to increase the business equipment tax exemption and HB 252 which creates employer tax credits for Career and Technical Education opportunities. Addressing healthcare, we passed HB 43 to expand telehealth and HB 231 to eliminate burdensome Certificate of Need laws. The House has worked to rein in local and state health emergency powers by passing HBs 230 and 121. These bills require the Legislature to be involved with emergency declarations at the state level and elected officials at the local level. Both protect religious activities during emergency declarations.