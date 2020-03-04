Trailhead construction is not worth the cost

What do police, firefighters, treatment plants, water pipes, potholes and a trailhead parking lot have in common? All use money from property taxes, other taxes, special assessments, voter approved levies, user fees and utility bills. Basically, we all pay for city operations one way or another.

Recently, the City Commission voted to hold a public hearing (3/9/20) on a Resolution of Intention to amend the FY2020 Budget. Out of the $1.4 Million requested, $900,000 is for the Beattie Street Trailhead Construction Project. Funding for Beattie Street would come from the General Fund Reserve ($400,000), Street Fund Reserve ($300,000), and Open Lands Fund Reserve ($200,000).

The resolution states that the three budget amendments "appear to be in the best interests of the City of Helena..." Two of the amendments, a Law Enforcement Block Grant and a 911 Equipment Grant, do seem to be in the city's best interest. However, during this time of city budget deficits and cuts, it is questioned if the significant amount of money requested for the Beattie Street Project is in the same best interest.