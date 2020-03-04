Trailhead construction is not worth the cost

What do police, firefighters, treatment plants, water pipes, potholes and a trailhead parking lot have in common? All use money from property taxes, other taxes, special assessments, voter approved levies, user fees and utility bills. Basically, we all pay for city operations one way or another.
Recently, the City Commission voted to hold a public hearing (3/9/20) on a Resolution of Intention to amend the FY2020 Budget. Out of the $1.4 Million requested, $900,000 is for the Beattie Street Trailhead Construction Project. Funding for Beattie Street would come from the General Fund Reserve ($400,000), Street Fund Reserve ($300,000), and Open Lands Fund Reserve ($200,000).
The resolution states that the three budget amendments "appear to be in the best interests of the City of Helena..." Two of the amendments, a Law Enforcement Block Grant and a 911 Equipment Grant, do seem to be in the city's best interest. However, during this time of city budget deficits and cuts, it is questioned if the significant amount of money requested for the Beattie Street Project is in the same best interest.
Within the past year, city departments funded by the General Fund (General Government, Police and Court, Fire Department, Community Development, Finance, Public Works, Parks and Recreation) were asked to make budget cuts. With funding for even essential services and goods facing cuts and major capital projects starting soon, it is troubling that the City Commission wants to pull money from the RESERVE funds to finance the Beattie Street Project. Reserve funds seem like savings accounts -- emergency money only used for critical needs/unforeseen situations. Major upgrades to the existing trailhead parking lot do not seem to fit these criteria.
The Capital Improvement Priorities list for FY2020-23 uses the terms outdated, damaged, failing, leaking, reaching capacity, collapsed and aging, to explain why funding is needed for major projects in the Water, Wastewater, Stormwater, and Solid Waste departments. The Biennial Budget for FY2020-21 (HelenaMt.gov/budget) details the incredible amount of money needed for all departments, programs, staff, overhead, equipment, repairs and projects. Unforeseen events, changing circumstances, increased demands for goods and services, and rising costs will continue to strain the city budget.
Helena is filled with residents who live on limited incomes. Many of us face the same financial challenges as the city. As the seemingly endless costs of just about everything continue to rise, we make financial adjustments as needed by prioritizing needs versus wants, making compromises, doing without, finding cost-saving alternatives and postponing things. Our city government has an obligation to do the same with our taxpayer dollars.
The FY2021 Budget, which goes into effect this July, is currently being revisited/revised by city staff. The same will happen with the FY2022-23 Budget later this year. It seems prudent to delay funding for the Beattie Street Project until AFTER this budget process is completed. Now seems like the time to determine funding needed for the stormwater run-off problem along S. Beattie Street and clarify who's financially responsible for the sidewalks along Beattie Street south of Rhode Island Street (city and/or property owners?). The city will then have a better idea of how much money it can afford to spend on trailhead parking lot upgrades.
As demands for funding become more competitive, it is crucial that our taxpayer dollars be invested in things that affect the best interests of the majority of citizens on a regular basis, like 100% renewable electricity and carbon reduction, rather than on a nicer-than-needed trailhead parking lot that's realistically only going to be used by a minority on a seasonal basis.
Have you reached your limit on what you are willing and financially able to pay to support city operations? NOW is the time to speak up. Attend the public hearing on the Resolution of Intention to amend the FY2020 Budget, 3/9/20, 6 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers, before the final vote. Fiscal year 2020 ends this June. According to the city attorney, there is a process that could remove the Beattie Street amendment from the resolution and allow the other two budget amendments to proceed.
E-mail contacts: mayorandcommission@helenamt.gov and budget@helenamt.gov.
Lynne Boone
Helena