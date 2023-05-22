A number of days ago I authored an opinion piece stating that I believe there is misguided public alarm being stoked by those advocating drastic and extremely costly governmental actions to fight purported current and future damage from climate change.

For further thoughts on this subject, I would like to first summarize the views of one of our current presidential candidates, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. He certainly has been a highly respected environmental activist and attorney for decades and has been above being influenced by the many powerful special interest groups totally invested in this struggle.

He believes that climate related issues are being exploited by giant corporations and their billionaire owners. He says that those who promote the engineering solutions are those who own the patents and would then sell us their products.

He continues that part of this campaign involves an excuse to clamp down with totalitarian controls over society. He has moved in the circles of world leaders all his life and certainly knows the power of these unseen forces better than any of us.

Anyone who receives objective information about the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization, among others, would be aware of these forces. RFK Jr. is one who has had the courage to speak out against the tide of propaganda from the establishment.

Steve Koonin was a former undersecretary for science of the Department of Energy in the Obama administration, certainly no right wing idealogue. He has written a book called "Unsettled." In it he says scientific evidence is insufficient to make a useful case on how our climate will change over the coming decades, much less what our actions should be.

Of course the fact checkers, the disinformation gurus have come out in vengeance against these two voices, even though they are from their own ranks, the Democrat Party. Anyone with an objective viewpoint knows that the fact checkers are always from the establishment government voices who are simply puppets for the powerful special interest forces controlling them, the global elite and their agenda of control.

As expected, there are dueling scientists, but an interesting voice who would seem to be a credible and unbiased voice is a now retired high-level journalist. His name is Neil Winton, who worked as a journalist and then an editor for Reuters News for 32 years.

He has recently spoken out on this subject and said that "I thought CO2 was certainly to blame for rising temperatures but I was wrong". He talked about how Reuters had fairness and balance in their coverage through his early years with them.

He related, however that in recent years this all began changing as Reuters and other mainstream news entities have fallen under the influence of climate warming advocates such as Covering Climate Now. They claim to be impartial but are always pushing journalists to routinely add to stories about bad weather and flooding to suggest that climate change is making these events more intense.

Winton concluded with the fact that he had easy access to the world's finest climate scientists through his Reuters credentials. All generally agreed that there has been gradual and occasionally irregular warming since the last ice age. He said that to his amazement none would say categorically that the link between CO2 and global warming was a proven scientific fact.

So as we seek to find truth, I would adhere to the conclusions of people like RFK Jr., Neil Winton and Steve Koonin, who have no agenda other than speaking forth truth vs. those who are often unknowingly parroting the promoting of the global elite with their subtle agenda of a one-world economic system they would control and manage.

My takeaway is that climate change is being driven by entirely cyclic forces that have occurred through human history. However that does not change the fact that we have the utmost responsibility to be good stewards of our Earth's environment. This means paying strong attention to continuing efforts towards clean water and air with increasing efforts in recycling of the incredible amounts of waste our society pours forth.