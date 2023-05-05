An ongoing staple in our daily news cycle is that of alarm over some facet of climate change. This has been going on for years, probably accelerated by the publication of the book, "An Inconvenient Truth" by Al Gore, in 2006.

There is no argument from anyone that there is climate change. However a basic understanding of history shows that climates in all regions of the Earth have always continuously changed over time.

So the question then becomes, is there actual reason for alarm that is precipitating the indoctrination that our children are receiving? Sadly, there is a huge following of young people who truly believe they have no future if current trends continue. One thing they are not told is that there are two sides to this issue.

There are in fact other and very credible voices speaking out but we read very little about them in our traditional media sources. Several months ago an independent body called Climate Intelligence, out of the Netherlands, issued a "Committee of 1100" report. This is a group, led by a Nobel Prize laureate, of 1100 scientists and scholars that stated that there is no climate emergency.

One of the lead authors of the declaration, atmospheric physicist Richard Lindzen, has called the current narrative "absurd". Yet the report continues, relentless propaganda from grant-dependent academics and agenda driven journalists has generated a widely accepted narrative that this science is "settled". This report continued that there is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, drought and other natural disasters.

The "poster child" of the green energy movement could well be the very aggressive push toward the use of electric cars. Energy expert and author Richard Stein has written a book titled "Clean Energy Exploitations: Helping Citizens Understand the Environmental and Humanity Abuses That Support Clean Energy". A key part of these abuses relate to the production of electric car batteries.

As is well known, these batteries require huge amounts of rare Earth minerals in their manufacture. Lithium is one of the main ones along with nickel, manganese, cobalt and others. We find that entire mountains are being destroyed by just one lithium mine. Then in the mining process you have huge Caterpillar haul trucks and large numbers of other heavy equipment. They use around 17.5 million gallons of fuel per year for just one mine.

In addition, there are vast amounts of toxic components that come from this manufacturing process. Mr. Stein estimates that 500,000 pounds of the Earth's crust has to be moved for just one battery. Much of this activity occurs in Third World countries. Of course big money talks, and the livelihoods of many small farmers in these areas are being totally disrupted and ruined by these large operations, corrupting the local water supplies and the land around them.

Obviously, if this green energy thrust is allowed to proceed it will cause a huge increase in the need for electricity. The overwhelming percentage of this will come from coal, nuclear and gas powered plants. Wind and solar is only able to produce a smaller portion of this need.

There is much more that could be said but the conclusion is that fossil fuels in this context are vastly cleaner, partly because they are so efficient. Once the mining and environmental degradation are factored in, electric vehicles in reality run on fossil fuel and nuclear power. A philosophical conclusion, once we take into account the above factors and with the knowledge that forced child labor is involved in many third world mining operations, one can seriously question if it is moral to buy an electric car.

My personal conclusion is that it is of utmost importance that we be good stewards of our planet's environment.

This relates to doing everything possible to keep our water pure and clean and the same with our air and land. I support the continued growth of our renewable energy push and would look to see coal powered plants phased out as soon as possible. I am not a supporter of the factory farming portion of our agricultural sector with its heavy use of chemicals and toxic sprays.

I am excited to see the growth of our regenerative agricultural practices and the continued increase in the area of our organic small family farming operations.