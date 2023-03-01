Imagine this:

Little Chrissy is a dancer in the annual performance of "The Nutcracker."

Her daddy, Matt, has been asked to play the part of Mother Ginger. Ginger is the one in the huge dress who hides kids for a scene in the show. Matt isn’t out of place, as that character is often a bearded pro wrestler-looking dude who wants to have a laugh with the dance class and make his kid proud.

All of a sudden, the state gestapo race onto the stage waving a Bible, scaring the babies even stopping the professional symphony mid-staccato.

Through the confusion the young audience is asking what this policing is all about.

“Ummm. You can’t dress in a woman’s clothes!!”

“Why not?!”

"Ummm. I don’t know you just can’t. Someday it will get out of hand and women will wear pants! That’s why.”

So no more dance recitals because the dance troupe and the symphony get funding from the state.

Then there is "Cabaret," a poignant critical show about the Nazi takeover … with strippers. Or "Full Monte" with blacked out frontal nudity performed again with music.

"Hairspray!" Where I dressed as a woman among my other characters. I don’t recall any young man asking me where I got the dress or if he can borrow it.

If he had, I would have grinned.

Not to panic. I’m fine, as were my stage partners, my kids and several hundred audience members, both very young and old. Most of the young have grown up to be arts lovers.

The others? Probably legislators who just don’t get it.