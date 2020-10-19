Together we can keep our county a place we love to call home

Mental health, mental health, mental health. I may sound like a broken record, but we all must realize that we have a mental health crisis of epic proportions heading our way due to the COVID shutdown. The virus is serious. We have to protect those who are advanced in age and/or have comorbidities, but at the same time we must realize that the virus is not the only factor in the equation. I cannot stress enough the mental health implications of even continued partial shutdown. Our family lost a young cousin to suicide this spring because we shut down his college and online learning was failing him. I have a friend who lost his 18-year-old son. Unfortunately, our stories are not unique. Many in our country have lost loved ones, millions have lost jobs. Families are struggling and stressed. I quote from a letter recently sent to President Trump signed by over 600 physicians from numerous specialties, “Keeping schools and universities closed is incalculably detrimental for children, teenagers, and young adults for decades to come. The millions of casualties of a continued shutdown will be hiding in plain sight, but they will be called alcoholism, homelessness, suicide, heart attack, stroke, or kidney failure. In youths it will be called financial instability, unemployment, despair, drug addiction, unplanned pregnancies, poverty, and abuse.” We have got to reopen and get back to at least a semblance of normalcy. We owe it to our children, and in my opinion this is the No. 1 priority facing our county. Our schools and colleges need to be open to in-class learning. Parents and students need to be able to attend sporting and other extracurricular events. Businesses need to be open. We’ve got to focus on long range mental health. And we’ve got to have an economic recovery plan.