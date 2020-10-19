Together we can keep our county a place we love to call home

Mental health, mental health, mental health. I may sound like a broken record, but we all must realize that we have a mental health crisis of epic proportions heading our way due to the COVID shutdown. The virus is serious. We have to protect those who are advanced in age and/or have comorbidities, but at the same time we must realize that the virus is not the only factor in the equation. I cannot stress enough the mental health implications of even continued partial shutdown. Our family lost a young cousin to suicide this spring because we shut down his college and online learning was failing him. I have a friend who lost his 18-year-old son. Unfortunately, our stories are not unique. Many in our country have lost loved ones, millions have lost jobs. Families are struggling and stressed. I quote from a letter recently sent to President Trump signed by over 600 physicians from numerous specialties, “Keeping schools and universities closed is incalculably detrimental for children, teenagers, and young adults for decades to come. The millions of casualties of a continued shutdown will be hiding in plain sight, but they will be called alcoholism, homelessness, suicide, heart attack, stroke, or kidney failure. In youths it will be called financial instability, unemployment, despair, drug addiction, unplanned pregnancies, poverty, and abuse.” We have got to reopen and get back to at least a semblance of normalcy. We owe it to our children, and in my opinion this is the No. 1 priority facing our county. Our schools and colleges need to be open to in-class learning. Parents and students need to be able to attend sporting and other extracurricular events. Businesses need to be open. We’ve got to focus on long range mental health. And we’ve got to have an economic recovery plan.
There has been war declared on our men and women in blue. It must end. To add insult to injury we are not providing law enforcement with the tools and funding necessary to maintain public safety. We have a growing drug epidemic and aforementioned mental health crisis and must make sure law enforcement has the training and funding needed. Governmental budgets are going to be spread thin by the worldwide pandemic. Identifying priorities while tightening belts will require strong leadership.
We have numerous other issues also facing our county. The workers at DMV are understaffed and facing a huge backlog of title and registration paperwork. They need help. The transfer station is only open 1 day on weekends, funneling all traffic into one day and limiting customer service. Our roads are in disrepair. The long-range planning for the growth that is heading our way hasn’t been done. We need innovative leadership across the board.
L&C County residents recently voted to have our local elections nonpartisan, an idea I support 100%. This year is the first time all the candidates running for county offices will not have a party affiliation. Local issues should not have to get tied up in the partisan bickering so common in politics today.
The 2020 election is setting all kinds of spending records. Nationally, estimates are that we will hit almost $11 billion. It would be a gross understatement to say there is far too much money in politics. In my race for L&C County Commissioner I’ve turned down thousands of dollars in contributions from those supporting my candidacy. I’m running a completely grass roots campaign. My allegiance is not going to be to a political party or financers of a campaign. My allegiance is going to be 100% to the residents of L&C County. My door will always be open, I’m going to actively encourage more to participate in local government, and most importantly I’m going to listen to all voices. Also, I’ve pledged that at least 10% of my salary as Commissioner will be donated to a local charitable organization every month.
Ultimately I think we all have the same goal. We want to be able to live in a safe community where everyone can enjoy the abundant amenities L&C County has to offer. We want to create job opportunities and keep the cost of living affordable so that our kids and our grandchildren can stay and enjoy this wonderful place we live in. My private sector business experience and political independence will be invaluable in this regard. It’s not going to be easy. It will take hard work. But if we all come together, we can keep L&C County a place we all love to call home. My go to phrase will be “How can I help?” I would appreciate your support and your vote.
Michael J. Fasbender is a candidate for Lewis and Clark County Commission.
