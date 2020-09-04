Together we can keep COVID away this Labor Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Labor Day weekend is often considered summer's last "hurrah." This weekend, many of us will take one last float down the river, host or attend a BBQ, or hit the road for a final camping trip before the days get shorter and cold weather arrives.

We ask everyone to plan ahead for a safe and responsible Labor Day weekend to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

We need your help to avoid a repeat of the aftermath of the Fourth of July weekend, which proved to be a turning point in the fight against COVID-19. The effects of that weekend upended the best efforts of communities across the country, including ours.

Prior to the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Lewis and Clark County had a cumulative total of 32 cases of COVID-19 since the first local case was confirmed on March 20. In the two weeks following the holiday weekend, there were an additional 50 cases confirmed in the county. We believe the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and the many associated gatherings and events, helped start sustained community-acquired spread of the virus.