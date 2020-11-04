To promote economic recovery, Montana needs regulatory relief

While regulation is necessary in some cases to protect health, safety and the environment, the accumulation of thousands of regulations together has been shown to stifle economic growth and substantially increase the cost of doing business. That’s the last thing Montanans need at a time when the state’s economic recovery is still fragile from the coronavirus.

To revive strong economic growth, policymakers should focus on reducing Montana’s overall burden of regulation. Idaho Gov. Brad Little recently undertook an effort to cut his state’s regulatory burden, implementing a policy whereby state agencies must propose two regulations to simplify or eliminate for each new regulation they want to add. Last year, the Idaho legislature went so far as to repeal the entire state regulatory code, allowing Gov. Little’s administration to start fresh with a more streamlined set of rules.

As a result, Idaho is now the least-regulated state in the nation, and Governor Little has looked to institutionalize his reforms by mandating that rule chapters be periodically repealed and replaced to keep them modern and up-to-date.