To mask or not to mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Does the government have the right to require citizens to wear masks during an epidemic or pandemic? Does it have the right to mandate vaccinations? Or is government overstepping its boundaries, established by the Constitution?

The Supreme Court tried a case similar to this in Jacobson v. Massachusetts in 1905. A Swedish pastor did not want to participate in mandatory vaccinations to fight smallpox, which was destroying his community. He was prosecuted and appealed it all the way to the Supreme Court. In a 7-2 vote, the Supreme Court said that a community has a compelling interest in protecting itself, therefore it has the right to enforce vaccines during an epidemic. The government has “police power” to protect the health and welfare of its people.

What about churches? Doesn’t requiring a face mask in church violate the free exercise of religion clause? Mandating the wearing of face masks during an epidemic is a community right, not an individual right under the Constitution and does not violate the rights we have been given. Public health mandates such as the wearing of masks during an epidemic/pandemic is one of the few rights of government. Including the mandate to wear masks in church.