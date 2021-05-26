Time to rid Jefferson Davis’ name from Montana places

For Davis Gulch in Helena, we propose In-qu-qu-leet — a rough phonetic rendering of the Salish word that means Place of Lodgepole Pine. This choice recognizes how important this tree is in the lives of the Salish and other Indigenous nations, who use them as tipi poles and for other purposes and gathered them near the place in question.

Renaming these features with Salish terms celebrates the importance of the people who first cared for this land. It sends the message that Montanans understand our history and want to continue moving towards justice and inclusion for all people.

We’ve already heard opposition from a few folks that removing Davis’ name would somehow “erase” or “hide history,” as though General Sherman marched across Beaverhead County or that the Indigenous peoples of this state haven’t themselves experienced centuries of cultural erasure.