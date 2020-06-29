Time to reconsider school resource officers

As a product of the Helena School District, I cannot recall a time that school resource officers (SROs) were not in one of the three schools I attended. From what I saw, the SRO program was created with seemingly good intentions, although that was not my experience, and data does not support the stated goals of SRO programs.
High school was a challenging time for me both in school and outside of school. I ended up in juvenile probation for a few incidents that I think most people would agree were pretty minor teenage troublemaking -– like pranking a friend’s car and being present when a friend attempted to shoplift. I got tangled up in the juvenile probation system for minor things and had trouble getting out. It happens to lots of kids. I’m white, but I know now it happens disproportionately to kids of color. I had multiple negative interactions with SROs during school, but the worst one, and the one that had the most impact on my educational experience, happened my senior year.
A standard condition of juvenile probation are urine tests, and I had missed a urine test requested by my probation officer, which he was trying to conduct during school. Because I missed the test, the SRO came to my class, pulled me out, handcuffed me, and placed me under arrest in the middle of the hallway. He then took me to the probation office where I waited for two hours in handcuffs to take a urine test that I would pass. Because I failed to show up for the urine test, I was placed in a group home for seven days, including all of Thanksgiving break and Thanksgiving. My interactions with SROs during school did not aid my educational experience. In fact, the interactions made me feel more insecure and less likely to attend school.
I am the first to admit that my high school career was nothing close to perfect, but I shouldn’t have had to be perfect in order to feel safe and supported in a school environment. I certainly shouldn’t have had to worry about being arrested during English class. I am now graduating Magna Cum Laude in May from the Montana State University College of Nursing, with a bachelor of science in nursing and set to attend graduate school at Georgetown University. I worked hard to overcome my past. It was possible because of a counselor and assistant principal who refused to give up on me, community support and resources, teachers who believed in me and pushed me to excel, and my biggest ally, my mom.
Helena is my hometown and I love it, but it is past time that this town reinvest resources in community supports that lift people up and help them succeed. I hope that’s the direction this community discussion leads us.
Kenji Swain
Helena
