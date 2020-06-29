Time to reconsider school resource officers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a product of the Helena School District, I cannot recall a time that school resource officers (SROs) were not in one of the three schools I attended. From what I saw, the SRO program was created with seemingly good intentions, although that was not my experience, and data does not support the stated goals of SRO programs.

High school was a challenging time for me both in school and outside of school. I ended up in juvenile probation for a few incidents that I think most people would agree were pretty minor teenage troublemaking -– like pranking a friend’s car and being present when a friend attempted to shoplift. I got tangled up in the juvenile probation system for minor things and had trouble getting out. It happens to lots of kids. I’m white, but I know now it happens disproportionately to kids of color. I had multiple negative interactions with SROs during school, but the worst one, and the one that had the most impact on my educational experience, happened my senior year.