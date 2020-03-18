Time for Medicare to take telehealth off its leash

The government’s response to COVID-19 has a lot of different facets. There are massive public health measures such as awareness efforts, closures, and travel restrictions. Others include financial stimulus plans to help workers and sectors of the economy that are facing massive disruption. These are difficult and complicated decisions.

One of the necessary decisions to protect American’s seniors from the spread of COVID-19 is less complicated. Medicare needs to drop its restrictions on telehealth to make it easier for patients to be served outside of a large clinic setting. There is little argument that America needs as many of its seniors as possible to maintain their healthcare regimen without going into medical clinics. Telehealth offers a clear opportunity for seniors to continue to receive necessarily care without the risk of infection in medical waiting rooms.

Medicare has a variety of restrictions on the geographic regions and types of facilities that can utilize telehealth in serving their patients. While some of these bureaucratic barriers may have been justified in the past, those issues have been overruled by COVID-19 and the need to make sure Americans over 65 don’t go risk exposure to receive care in a medical clinic for a type of care that could easily be done at home or a decentralized location through telehealth.