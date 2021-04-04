Time for a better deal for Montanans on oil, gas resources

For far too long, American taxpayers have been shortchanged as our oil and gas resources have been doled out at bargain basement rates.

The broken federal oil and gas program has resulted in an excess of public lands stockpiled by the oil and gas industry. As Dan Bucks, former Montana Revenue Department director, recently wrote, “Montana’s economy is hurt more than most states by out-of-control federal leasing. Nearly 1.1 million federal acres in Montana — the most among lower 48 states — are locked up in suspended leases producing nothing, not even rent. In 2019, another 1.2 million acres of technically “active” leases — 64% of such leases — were idle and not producing any oil or gas.”

This is a big problem for Montana’s economy as these unproductive leases lock up land from outdoor recreation and the business it generates. Right now, this sector is growing our state’s economy, while oil and gas productivity and economic output is declining. Montana’s Office of Outdoor Recreation pegs this economy at employing close to 71,000 people, contributing $7.1 billion annually. In contrast, there is not a single operating oil rig in Montana right now.