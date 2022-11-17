Tim Holmes: Fast track to a clean future

In the COP27 international climate talks in Egypt, small nations suggest the world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a nonproliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels. Such production has increased over the past year — despite reduction promises. The Ukraine war further exacerbates the problem. Talk is easy but the health of the planet depends on action.

Many are increasingly concerned about net-zero goals loudly embraced by businesses. Such plans give them a sheen of responsibility, but they are mostly promises and can be broken or in some cases hide the true extent of a business’s fossil fuel-caused climate pollution. We know we need to transition our economy away from products and services that create climate pollution. Depending on empty PR is no solution.

We feel a great solution is carbon pricing. Rather than relying on businesses reporting on their net-zero plans, it would be much more efficient and effective to put a universal price on pollution, specifically, an upstream price on the pollution generated by burning the fossil fuels that businesses use. And, to protect U.S. businesses, at our borders charge an additional tariff to account for the pollution created when these imported products were made by foreign manufacturers, a “Carbon Border Adjustment.” Not only will a price on climate pollution reduce it, but businesses will quickly realize they’ll be more competitive by cleaning up their act for all of us. Such technological advantages will keep U.S. industries in the lead globally as the world scrambles for cleaner products.

Furthermore, a carbon fee and dividend will use fees collected to distribute evenly to the U.S. populace, a kind of “peace dividend” given directly to the people. The result is a rapid transition to a clean future while making business more robust, all the while giving each of us a monthly cleaner world stipend in the form of cash! We can’t imagine a quicker and more painless transition to a healthy future!