Chief Justice Oliver Wendall Holmes said: “Taxes are what we pay for civilized society.” Successful tax collection depends on taxpayer compliance. Most taxpayer compliance is “voluntary.” But without the IRS’ ability to administer our tax laws, there would be no “voluntary” compliance and consequently no revenue. Former IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig (appointed by Donald J. Trump) has been known to say that every single soldier representing this country wears a uniform paid for by dollars collected by the IRS. It is inherently illogical to think we can continue to support our troops, or disburse Social Security checks or pay other government expenses while simultaneously undermining the very agency that collects the funds to pay them.

Today, the IRS is inadequately staffed with 93,654 employees. To put this in perspective, there are 411,919 individuals employed by the Veterans Administration and there were 183,000 working for Ford Motor in 2021. Fortunately, the Inflation Reduction Act (passed in August 2022) recently increased the IRS operating budget by $80 billion over 10 years with the expectation of raising $204 billion in additional tax revenue. With the increased IRS funding, the IRS is hopeful it can increase its staffing and improve its operational needs. Inflamed by media hype, many taxpayers have been brainwashed to fear this increase in IRS resources.

In 2021, the IRS processed over 261 million tax returns (excluding information returns like W-2s and 1099s), derived from the following:

167 million returns were for individual income taxes.

30 million returns were for corporations, partnerships and trust income taxes.

64 million returns were for other types of taxes (employer’s taxes, estate taxes, gift taxes, excise taxes, nonprofit organizations and amended tax returns).

In 2021, while operating on a $13.7 billion dollar budget, the IRS collected over $4.1 trillion in revenue, which was derived from the following sources:

$2.348 trillion mostly from individual income taxes.

$1.258 trillion from employers’ wage taxes (including employee’s share of Social Security and disability taxes).

$0.417 trillion from corporate income taxes.

and much less: $23 billion in estate taxes, $4 billion in gift taxes, and $58 billion in excise taxes.

In 2021, the IRS dispensed 113 million refunds, totaling over $1.137 trillion (about ½ were COVID payments).

In addition to processing tax returns and paying refunds, the IRS needs staffing to help Congress draft new tax laws and to write necessary implementing regulations and rulings. The IRS needs staffing to review and grant exemptions for nonprofit entities. The IRS needs staffing to help resolve unsettled tax disputes. The IRS needs staffing for investigating and prosecuting criminal tax cases. More recently, IRS staffing has been diverted to taking on the burdens of administering the Foreign Tax Compliance Act, administering the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and supporting the Taskforce Kleptocapture in March 2022 to target Russian oligarchs and other sanctions-evaders and supporting the Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement to deter Russia’s aggression.

It is easy to understand why between 2010 and 2019 the IRS audit rate dropped from about 1 out of 100 taxpayers to 1 out of every 400 taxpayers. IRS staffing is now 22% below 2010 staffing levels. Enforcement staffing (auditors and revenue agents) has dropped 31%. Qualified auditors (those capable of reviewing large corporate tax returns) have decreased 39%!

It is axiomatic that when one taxpayer cheats or just fails to pay his fair share, the lost revenue burdens those who don’t. To minimize these unaffordable losses, the programed $80 billion in increased funding for the IRS is sorely needed. Of the planned 87,000 increase in new employees, many will simply replace the estimated 50,0000 and 80,000 workers who have retired or will soon be retiring. Yes, increased funding will produce more audits, but those audits are mostly targeted for taxpayers in the $400,000-plus income levels. For most taxpayers, additional IRS funding will be a godsend for providing needed taxpayer access to the IRS and quicker responses to tax questions and quicker reconciliations of unresolved disputes.

Arguably and regardless of increased funding for the IRS, some believe our overly complex tax laws will remain impossible to administer. Indeed, we do desperately need tax simplification. But tax reformation is not the responsibility of the IRS. It is the responsibility of Congress. Perhaps one solution would be for Congress to enact a law that denies anyone elected to Congress the right to use either a computer or a tax professional in preparing his or her own tax return. Then the rubber would meet the road, giving legislators a “hands on” understanding of the consequences of their creations. But in the meantime without such tax simplification, the IRS needs increased resources to fulfill its responsibilities in order to pay for our civilized society.