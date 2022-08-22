Thomas Baumeister: Time to kill FWP's pheasant stocking

Checks and balances are a cornerstone of American democracy. This system of controls is also central to managing our fish and wildlife as a public trust resource in Montana. Here, our elected governor and legislators, along with the appointed fish and wildlife commissioners, have both the authority and duty to guide and approve how the department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks discharges its role as the custodian of our state’s wildlife and Montanans’ rights to hunt and fish.

Therefore, Montana hunters implore the Fish and Wildlife Commission to exercise its oversight powers and deny the approval sought to release tens of thousands of pen-raised pheasants on state-owned lands in Montana, to be decided on Aug. 25.

The impetus, rationale and execution of releasing pen-raised pheasants in Montana are ill-conceived. This saga has been a textbook example of the government putting the cart before the horse and validates the need for checks and balances.

It’s now upon the commission to stop this, and here’s why they should:

With disregard for the best available science, recommendations from biologists and concerns from the hunting community, FWP is poised to waste $1 million annually on pen-raised birds with a shockingly low survival rate. Rep. Keane wanted to rename the effort to the "owl-fox-coyote-recovery program" for good reason.

Montanans didn’t ask for this; there’s no documented public interest nor demand for pen-raised pheasant releases. Conversely, the proposal has received repeated and widespread condemnation from Montana’s hunting and conservation communities. Legislators who championed this idea appear more concerned with ensuring that state prisoners have day jobs raising pheasants than respecting the wishes of Montana hunters.

Then FWP misled the public during the environmental assessment process this spring, stating that the Legislature obligated FWP to develop the pheasant release program. This is false. Later, FWP quietly admitted that HB 637 merely authorized the department to spend up to $1 million each fiscal year for a pheasant program; it did not require this.

Despite widespread concern from the public and a failure to address the real and known risk of highly pathogenic avian influenza, the department proceeded regardless. As recently as July, poultry operations, not unlike the pheasant farm FWP hatched at the state prison, have experienced outbreaks.

While this is being pitched as an effort to recruit hunters, the connection between releasing pen-raised pheasants for teenagers to kill and creating new, lasting hunters is unconvincing. However, the long-term consequences that fabricated opportunities have on hunter conduct, skill development, fair-chase principles, the importance of habitat conservation, and hunter-landowner relationships are real and documented.

Finally, designated as a special project within the director’s office, the project has been shielded from public scrutiny and internal staff objections. We’re unconvinced that future pen-raising operations and releases will go smoothly since those responsible for this program lack technical and biological expertise. For example, during the first iteration of this release in 2021, it was carried out in Fergus County, which is prohibited by law from such releases.

This cock-brained pheasant idea goes against hunter’s wishes, against best science, against fair chase principles, against our hunting legacy, and against plain common sense.

As part of the system of checks and balances in a functioning democracy, all eyes are now upon the Fish and Wildlife Commission to put a stop to this madness. It’s time to kill this pheasant stocking program and, more importantly, to restore confidence in our system of managing fish and wildlife for and by the people instead of granting political favors while hoping no one will keep them in check. Let’s send the dollars back to the general fund with a kind request to the Legislature to invest instead in public access and habitat management – proven cornerstones that got us here in the first place.