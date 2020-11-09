Think about what the toll 291,557 will say about us

What does it say about us as a people when so many Americans feel that wearing a simple cloth mask when they’re around other people is just too much of a burden?

This virus is an enemy of our nation and the rest of the world. In a few weeks, it will have killed more Americans than the 291,557 that our combined enemies killed in those three-and-a-half years of war. Why are some Americans unwilling to help fight this new enemy in the simplest way?

And why is the present government of our nation unwilling to exercise even the most basic level of leadership to slow down the number of deaths?

Why did the president of the United States lie to the people about the nature and severity of this crisis?

And why are so many Americans OK with that?

To quote the president, “It is what it is.”

But I ask that you take notice of this number – 291,557 – as we surpass it, probably sometime around Christmas.

Think of what that number represents. Think of what surpassing that number says about us.

Steven D. Paulson is a longtime resident of Billings. He and his contemporaries were raised by the World War II generation.

