There’s no way to ‘balance’ taxes and spending in the partisan budget bill

Sen. Jon Tester says he wants 100% of the $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” spending bill now making its way through Congress to be paid for by budgetary offsets -- higher taxes or spending reductions elsewhere.
Unlike his colleague, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, Tester is not insisting that the price tag come down.
“The bottom line is if it’s not spent correctly, then we’re making a big mistake. If it is spent correctly then it’s the right thing to do,” Tester said.
Tester’s definition of “correctly” remains fuzzy; he offered no specifics on what should be included or excluded from the package, danced around specifics on tax increases, and suggested no spending offsets of his own.
The plan already includes $2.9 trillion in taxes. While that would be the largest tax increase in more than 50 years as a share of gross domestic product, it falls far short of Tester’s “100%,” especially considering that independent analysts have said the true cost is closer to $5 trillion.
But it’s still considerably more than Montana taxpayers should have to pay.
The top income tax rate would rise to 39.7% from 37%, and the incomes subject to the higher rate would be lowered to $400,000 ($450,00 for married couples).
If you add the 1.45% Medicare payroll tax and the 3.8% surcharge on investment income to fund Obamacare, plus Montana’s 6.75% top rate, that brings the top marginal rate to over 50%. And there are additional taxes for higher-earning Montanans.
While some will have little sympathy for those at the top end of the income scale, it’s important to remember that these increases would mean taxes are going up on businesses that file as individuals, too. Farmers, ranchers and other small business owners would pay the higher individual rate, a 3.8% surtax, and more of their income would be taxed because the proposal would eliminate a 20% deduction on qualified business income. And the estate tax exemption would be cut in half, again hurting small business owners and family ranchers and farmers hard.
That means less hiring, fewer jobs, stifled innovation, and a stymied economy for all.
The measure also includes increases in tobacco taxes, which disproportionately hit lower-income people. It’s an idea Montanans soundly rejected just three years ago.
And with all that, the spending in Sen. Bernie Sanders plan still wouldn’t be fully paid for, as Tester says he wants.
What will Montanans get for $3.5 trillion in spending and $2.2 trillion taxes? Policies that would make the economy even worse off, including:
• Almost $1 trillion for Green New Deal-like projects that would replace consumer preferences with government mandates and subsidies for politically preferred industries and companies, driving up costs, hurting the economy, and killing jobs in Montana and across the country.
• New taxes on energy, including a carbon border tax that would devastate Montana’s farmers, ranchers and small manufacturers, while doing little or nothing for the environment.
• A California-style electricity standard that would increase costs for every American, hitting especially hard the most vulnerable, who pay a larger share of their income on home heating and cooling.
But while costs will go up for ordinary Montanans, the politically favored get subsidized, with you picking up the tab. The measure includes subsidies for the affluent buyers of electric vehicles, as well as handouts to big insurance companies so they can subsidize coverage for families earning as much as half a million dollars a year.
This isn’t “human infrastructure,” or infrastructure of any description. It’s a partisan wish list.
Tester’s instincts are sound. The government should pay for the programs it creates. But his instincts fail him if he thinks the problems with this spending bill can be solved by taxing people even more than it already does or adding more accounting tricks to make it seem like the bill balances.
The other members of Montana’s congressional delegation have already come out against this boondoggle. Tester should join his colleagues in voting to protect Montana’s taxpayers, consumers, employees and employers from the harmful policies that no amount of “pay-fors” can fix.