There’s no way to ‘balance’ taxes and spending in the partisan budget bill

Sen. Jon Tester says he wants 100% of the $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” spending bill now making its way through Congress to be paid for by budgetary offsets -- higher taxes or spending reductions elsewhere.

Unlike his colleague, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, Tester is not insisting that the price tag come down.

“The bottom line is if it’s not spent correctly, then we’re making a big mistake. If it is spent correctly then it’s the right thing to do,” Tester said.

Tester’s definition of “correctly” remains fuzzy; he offered no specifics on what should be included or excluded from the package, danced around specifics on tax increases, and suggested no spending offsets of his own.

The plan already includes $2.9 trillion in taxes. While that would be the largest tax increase in more than 50 years as a share of gross domestic product, it falls far short of Tester’s “100%,” especially considering that independent analysts have said the true cost is closer to $5 trillion.

But it’s still considerably more than Montana taxpayers should have to pay.

The top income tax rate would rise to 39.7% from 37%, and the incomes subject to the higher rate would be lowered to $400,000 ($450,00 for married couples).