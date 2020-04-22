There are many things we can do to help

While this is an extraordinary time, we will make it through to the other side of COVID-19. In the meantime, there are tangible ways we can support local businesses and nonprofits now to position our communities to bounce back as soon as possible. We can buy local — not just from grocery stores or bookstores, but also from local artists. Purchase gift certificates from hair salons, nail techs, coffee shops and restaurants as well as the local theater, symphony or museum. Buy extra cleaning supplies to give away to a residential facility. Contribute to a local conservation or watershed protection group. Do something unexpected for a child care provider who has shut down. Set up a short-term recurring donation with a nonprofit serving your most at-risk neighbors.

There are other options. Communities across Montana have established relief funds through which donations are deployed to meet immediate needs. In addition, Montana Nonprofit Association and Montana Community Foundation are collaborating on a COVID-19 Fund to support Montana’s more rural and tribal communities. You can find information about all these funds on Montana Community Foundation’s website (mtcf.org) and on Montana Nonprofit Association’s website (mtnonprofit.org).