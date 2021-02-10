The utility preapproval mess: Socialism, Republican-style

When Travis Kavulla and I were still serving on the Montana Public Service Commission, we often made the point that protected utility monopolies like NorthWestern Energy were dedicated to "privatizing their profits by socializing their risks." Profit — based on efficiency, performance and hard work — is a very good thing, that incentivizes every competitive and free enterprise. But "profit" based on risk avoidance, protectionism and gaming the government system is the opposite of free market economics, and like socialism in general, rewards failure and punishes the consumer.

House Bill 99, currently before House Energy, Technology and Federal Relations Committee, would go a long way to fix the perverse, socialistic system of utility monopoly regulation that currently holds sway in Montana, by repealing a terrible, monopoly-coddling process that provides preapproval by the PSC of the generation assets NWE seeks to purchase. This aspect of utility regulation law literally turns incentive-based market economics on its head, and passes all the financial risk of a utility's bad decisions and over-payments onto the ratepayer. Worse, current law actually rewards utility monopolies like NorthWestern for knowingly paying too much for an asset, by providing approximately 10% net profits for every extra dollar of cost the PSC allows in preapproval. There is no going back.