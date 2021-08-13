The tyranny of the uninformed

How is it possible that the state that produced Mike Mansfield, statesman extraordinaire and Senate majority leader for 16 years, is now reduced to Gianforte and “kooky” Matt Rosendale, our lone U.S. House representative? Rosendale voted against rescuing Afghan interpreters and allies, as our country's military withdraws from Afghanistan. Without rescue, we doom these honorable people, and their families, to certain execution if they are caught by the Taliban. The vote on that bill was 407 to 16, with 192 Republicans joining all Democrats in favor of the bill. Rosendale, as one of the 16 voting against, joined extremist Paul Gosar (R-Arizona), who has ties to white nationalist groups and whose own family members have disowned him.

A lot of conservative and progressive citizens alike wonder how Montana Republicans can go along with the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. We wonder how they tolerate the lies and misinformation about lifesaving COVID vaccines, endangering their own children. And how, on God's green earth, in the face of extreme drought and raging wildfires, dead fish and dry streambeds, can they continue to lie about fossil fuels, and the existential threat to all life on earth from the climate catastrophe?