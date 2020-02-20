The twilight of American thinking

“As nightfall does not come all at once, neither does oppression. In both instances, there is a twilight when everything remains seemingly unchanged. And it is in such twilight that we all must be most aware of change in the air — however slight — lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness.” -- Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas

There is a time when people become willing agents of their own destruction. We follow the wrong path because we are told by those we trust that it is a good path for us to take. It is also the easy path, one where we need only to follow and not to think, and because we do not have to think — that task has been taken from us — we become subject to the will of those who, in reality, are against us. At any given moment in history there are those who see danger and deception around every corner, and often they are right.