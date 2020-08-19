The time for the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act is now

The new economic report shows that the Blackfoot River fishery generated well over 9,000 guided outfitter days in 2018. It also shows that anglers spent almost $1 billion in Montana in 2017, while hunters spent almost $400 million, sustaining fly shops, outfitters, guides, outdoor gear and sporting good stores, outdoor manufacturers, and other business like ours throughout the Blackfoot and Clearwater valleys, in Missoula and beyond.

Businesses like ours depend on the Blackfoot River remaining cold, connected and clean. By permanently protecting the Blackfoot’s key tributaries, the BCSA will help ensure that not only trout, grizzly bears, elk and other wildlife in the Blackfoot and Clearwater valleys thrive, but that our businesses do so as well.

The bipartisan 2020 University of Montana Public Lands Survey revealed that 75% of Montanans support the BCSA, as do over 160 groups, organizations and businesses. But the bill has not yet received a hearing or markup in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee (SENR).

On Aug. 11, Tester sent a letter to SENR Chairman Lisa Murkowski and ranking member Joe Manchin requesting a hearing for the BCSA. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines sits on this committee, making him well-positioned to advance the BCSA.