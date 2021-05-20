The study of Germany is pertinent and chilling

The study of history reveals pertinent lessons. The PBS series on the "Rise of the Nazis" and how democracy died in Germany from 1930-1933 reveal that the antidotes to fascism are to strengthen voting rights, hold those who break the law accountable, and fight disinformation.
Some of the key takeaways that America should consider before history repeats itself are: Don't think it can’t happen here, Don't cooperate with those who show authoritarian tendencies, Holding political people accountable to the rule of law saves lives, and Disinformation leads to death.
In 1930, Germany was a liberal democracy — with elections, parliament and the rule of law, and just four years later the freedom of speech was over, most of the political opposition was in jail, the government was in the hands of murderers. This is the story of how democracy died.
In 1933, the Nazis achieved power “democratically” by preventing their most immediate political rivals from voting. Mass voter suppression in the form of arrests allowed the Nazis to gain the largest vote share, 43.9%. Despite waging a campaign of terror against their opponents, the Nazis were short of a majority so they needed the votes of a conservative coalition partner to deliver Hitler to power as chancellor of Germany. These conservatives were confident that they could control Hitler.
Within two weeks, the Enabling Act gave Hitler dictatorial powers. Within months, the Nazis banned all other political parties — including the conservative party (DNVP) that helped Hitler to power. Holding political people accountable to the rule of law saves lives.
In episode two, the legal system could have stopped Hitler, a political upstart. Attorney Hans Litten proves that Nazi stormtroopers carried out the illegal acts of violence with full knowledge of Nazi party leaders. Hitler crumbles on the stand, but the judge intervenes on Hitler's behalf. Hitler is damaged, but not held accountable for the violence.
In 1933, the Holocaust might have been prevented if the rule of law was followed. Attorney Josef Hartinger has evidence that the SS commandant of Dachau — an ominous place for political prisoners — murdered Jews. Hartinger’s boss, intimidated by the SS, is reluctant to submit the indictment to the Justice Ministry. He instead informs SS Head, Heinrich Himmler, who arranges for the case to be buried. Hartinger is removed from his post. The Holocaust mass horrors follow eight years later.
Disinformation leads to death. Hitler and the Nazis came to power on lies. Lies about the Reichstag fire, lies about political adversaries, lies about white supremacy. A democratic society depends on truth. After a politician shows a repeated pattern of lying, democracy is better served by cutting the liar off. Voltaire was right. “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”
Power must stay decentralized. Decentralized power, residing in the will of a diverse group of people, is our best defense against tyranny. The rise of the Nazis shows that America is making mistakes right now by not protecting voting rights, not holding politicians accountable for crimes, and not doing more to hold purveyors of disinformation accountable. When abuses of power go unpunished, abuses of power increase.
The study of Germany from 1930-1933 is not only pertinent but chilling.
David James of Eureka is a retired history/political science teacher with 40 years of teaching experience. He has a master's degree in history and a Ph.D. in contemporary U.S. history.