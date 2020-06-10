The Smith River is more valuable than copper

In 2016, Outfitters on the Smith River wrote an op-ed expressing concern about the proposed Smith River mine and how it could devastate the businesses we have built, and in turn our livelihoods. On April 10th, the Department of Environmental Quality released a Record of Decision (ROD) for the proposed project, giving it the greenlight, so we feel compelled to again speak out.

In issuing this permit, we believe state regulators are dismissing the concerns of business owners, landowners and most of us who care about the Smith. Folks who would be directly impacted by the damage this mine could cause to Sheep Creek, the Smith River, its Blue-Ribbon trout fishery and the $10 million a year it contributes to Montana’s economy. Though outfitters are allotted only 73 of the total 1,300 permits given out every year, we employ dozens of guides and staff around the state. The guests we bring to Montana spend money because of the Smith River. Last year each of us booked hotel rooms for our clients, who also spent time in Montana eating out, shopping and contributing to our economy. Additionally, that $10 million doesn’t include other recreational, agricultural and tax benefits the Smith generates. These are sustainable dollars, and they benefit real people and real jobs that would be lost if the river is degraded. Our guides, like ourselves, own homes, raise families and invest in our communities for the long haul.