The Saints are marching back!

In May, I created a “Marching Back” task force, which has been meeting regularly in order to develop a plan to provide a comprehensive on-campus educational and residential experience for the fall 2020 semester. The team is being advised by Dr. Andrew Gilbert, a physician with St. Peter’s Health, who is also a Carroll College alumnus and serves on the Carroll College Board of Trustees.

I could not be more proud of the work and the incredible dedication and support of the members of the “Marching Back” task force. They have demonstrated both determination and innovation along with an amazing spirit of collaboration. I am pleased to share our plan for reopening the campus with the Montana community. It can be found on the Carroll website at www.carroll.edu. The plan is divided into multiple sections: Timeline, Academics, Residential Living, Facilities and Administration, Health and Safety, Athletics, and more. The plan is a living plan and will continue to be updated as new information becomes available and we learn more about the novel coronavirus and its impact on our society and its people.