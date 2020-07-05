The Saints are marching back!

This summer is not your ordinary summer at Carroll College. Our 65-acre campus is normally filled to the brim with students engaged in summer session courses, summer camps, conferences, and outside groups holding meetings on what is often described as “Montana’s most beautiful college campus.”
This year, the campus is quiet with the exception of a few deer who call it home and a few students who are working with our facilities team to keep our 65 acres looking immaculate. To an outsider, the campus may appear very serene and quiet. However, inside the campus and inside cyberspace, our Marching Back Taskforce has been working hundreds of hours to prepare for a safe reopening of the college this fall.
One of the most significant decisions which was made was to begin in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester on Aug. 17. This timing is 10 days earlier than the previously scheduled start date of Aug. 26. This modified semester eliminates the traditional fall break and ensures that all students will complete their courses, including finals, by Nov. 25, prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The decision was made in consultation with medical professionals, Lewis and Clark Public Health, and upon reviewing the latest information available about the potential progression of COVID-19. Montana remains one of the best places in the nation -- and frankly the world -- to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the concern remains that the virus will reemerge, and it will be particularly difficult to manage cases once the flu season occurs. An effective strategy in reducing virus transmission has been limiting travel. This schedule allows the college to limit some of the large-scale student travel that typically occurs during a traditional fall semester.
I want the members of our Helena community to know that we are committed to opening Carroll College this fall to in-person classes and residential students. We have been working around the clock to help assure the safety of our students, faculty and staff. This August, our students will come from Montana, 25 other states, and at least 15 foreign countries. In fact, I am very pleased to report that our new student enrollment from the greater Helena area is up 45 percent from this time last year!
In addition, I would like to emphasize that the COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines the college has received from the public health authorities will mean a significantly different environment on campus than in previous autumns. In addition to these changes to our fall calendar, we will be implementing several other modifications to the campus experience.
We will adhere to strict health and safety protocols, including: social distancing; disinfection of residence halls, academic buildings, and other campus spaces; testing; frequent cleaning; and wearing face masks in classrooms and in public areas on campus.
In May, I created a “Marching Back” task force, which has been meeting regularly in order to develop a plan to provide a comprehensive on-campus educational and residential experience for the fall 2020 semester. The team is being advised by Dr. Andrew Gilbert, a physician with St. Peter’s Health, who is also a Carroll College alumnus and serves on the Carroll College Board of Trustees.
I could not be more proud of the work and the incredible dedication and support of the members of the “Marching Back” task force. They have demonstrated both determination and innovation along with an amazing spirit of collaboration. I am pleased to share our plan for reopening the campus with the Montana community. It can be found on the Carroll website at www.carroll.edu. The plan is divided into multiple sections: Timeline, Academics, Residential Living, Facilities and Administration, Health and Safety, Athletics, and more. The plan is a living plan and will continue to be updated as new information becomes available and we learn more about the novel coronavirus and its impact on our society and its people.
Our number one goal is the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and all members of our greater community. It’s what Saints do!
John E. Cech, Ph.D., is the president of Carroll College.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!