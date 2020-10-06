The public option is wrong for Montanans

Local businesses and their employees are the lifeblood of Montana’s communities. With our economy reeling from this pandemic, it is more important than ever that businesses of all sizes are able to provide their employees with affordable, quality health coverage. By improving upon the strengths of our current health care system, including employer-provided coverage, instead of starting over from scratch with new government-controlled systems like Medicare for All or the public option, we can improve Montanans’ access to quality, affordable care.

Proposals such as Medicare for All could outright eliminate the kind of private coverage individuals receive through their employers, with the only coverage available being a one-size-fits-all system run by Washington politicians. And while the “public option” has been touted by some politicians as the “moderate” alternative to Medicare for All, a growing chorus of experts and studies tell us that the public option could lead us down the same road, pushing private insurers out of the marketplace, reducing the number of coverage options available to Montanans and leading to higher costs for those who stay on private plans.