The problem of scientific illiteracy among voters

“A species is not so much a permanent thing as a point on the developmental line of that thing through time.” —Barry Lopez, Horizon
Kudos to John Ray for warning us on this page about the danger to democracy posed by voters who are uninformed about government and the issues (“The problem of low-information voters”). In the same vein, an electorate that is poorly informed about science poses not only an immediate threat to our health and the environment but also to the long-term fate of our species.
The 2020 election results suggest that a large number of voters condone the current administration’s inadequate response to the pandemic and its dismissal of climate change. Many of these people believe that COVID-19 and global warming are hoaxes while the vast majority of public health professionals and climate scientists warn of dire consequences if they are ignored. Other polls show that a majority of Americans do not accept the concept of human evolution, despite ample fossil and genetic evidence to the contrary. A 2005 Pew Research Center poll found that the percentage of evolution deniers is heavily skewed towards Republicans and evangelical Christians.
Imagine the tree of life as a very large oak tree with a broad, rounded crown stripped of its leaves by winter winds. Our species, Homo sapiens, is represented on this schematic diagram as one small and very short twig at the periphery of the crown, one of 8 to 10 million living species (biologists are still finding new ones), each represented by a marginal twig. (The tree of life is not shaped like a spruce or a pyramid with our species at the apex, and contrary to some beliefs, humans do belong on the tree of life and are not exempt from the laws of nature.)
Our species first appeared in the savannahs of East Africa about 200,000 years ago. Our hominid (bipedal and big-brained) relatives of the genus Homo are all extinct and represented on our tree diagram by short twigs branching off the main hominid lineage at some distance from the edge of the crown. Our more distant primate ancestors (gorillas and chimpanzees), branch off the hominid line closer to the trunk of the tree. The first forms of life on Earth—simple one-celled microbes—appeared about 4 billion years ago and occur at the base of the trunk.
Evolution of our species through time, what we once were and what we will become, is influenced by the environment and by our culture—our values, traditions and institutions. Our transition from a hunter-gatherer subsistence to a pastoral and agricultural way of life began about 11,000 years ago in the Fertile Crescent of the Near East. This led to a concentration of wealth, a rural to urban shift in population and the creation of governments and legal systems. It also led to the development of languages, a flourishing of the arts, and eventually to writing and books.
What sort of environment will we leave to our children and grandchildren, given the effects of climate change and pollution? We are already witnessing an increase in the frequency and intensity of hurricanes and wildfires, a sixth episode of mass extinctions, ocean acidification and the death of coral reefs, just to name a few effects. Welcome to the Anthropocene, the geologic epoch that began with the Industrial Revolution and continues today with our domination of the Earth’s ecosystems.
Will we come together as a global community to halt the effects of climate change? Can the world continue to support a population of 7.8 billion people, most of us crowded together in cities, in the face of pandemics, food and water shortages and pollution? Can we learn to cooperate in addressing these and other serious threats to public health and the environment, or will we remain divided? Answers to these questions will have a profound effect on our values, traditions and institutions, and on the future of our species.
Loren Bahls, Ph.D., is an ecologist living in Helena.
