The only thing Afghanistan taught me was humility

I’ve had a lot of fears over the past few weeks: fear for the people of Afghanistan who suffered for two decades through a brutal conflict strung along by the promise of a better future, only to have that future evaporate in a single weekend. Fear for the mental health of the men and women who spent part of their lives in the country fighting for what they thought would be meaningful change. Fear for those who sacrificed loved ones to a long conflict that has now amounted to next to nothing but a 20-year stain on American history, billions of dollars lost that could have gone to our own poor and infrastructure, and barbaric conditions for the Afghan people.

I’m not afraid for anyone’s political career.

We stayed in Afghanistan for 20 years to save face. What Biden did took humility. We could continue the illusion for the foreseeable future, if we wanted. Buy more time with more lives. But what is the hope of that? There are few solutions that would stop the Taliban's takeover. There may not even be one.

I wish like many who served that this wasn’t the case. I wish we had made a real difference. I wish we had done better. We owe so much we cannot give back to the people of Afghanistan.