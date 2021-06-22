The Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act will help achieve 30x30 goals

After years of enduring — and fighting — federal rollbacks on America’s bedrock conservation laws and protections of public lands and waters, we are on the cusp of a much-needed and inspiring change of course.

President Biden has signed an executive order directing the Interior Department to outline steps to achieve the president’s commitment to conserve at least 30% of America’s lands and waters by the year 2030.

The 30x30 Initiative, as it’s commonly called, is sorely needed as America — and the world — confronts the dual threats of climate change and biodiversity loss. Thankfully, thus far, over 450 elected officials from across the country, and political spectrum, have affirmed their support for 30x30.

To meet this ambitious and necessary goal we have work to do. Despite the heroic efforts of individuals, communities and organizations, America has only permanently protected 12% of U.S. lands according to the U.S. Geological Survey. On top of having a long way to go, we’re still digging ourselves into a hole because America is losing a football field worth of land in a natural state every 30 seconds, or 2,170 square miles annually.