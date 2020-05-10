The next challenge for the COVID-19 pandemic

As a former Navy Doctor, Veteran and a current Family Doctor of over 25 years, I have a great understanding of how viruses can ravage through populations. We as Montanans have been fairly fortunate during the first phase of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Thus far, the state has had 458 confirmed cases and only 62 hospital admissions. Sadly, however, 16 Montanans have lost their lives to this virus. Personally I feel we have dodged a bullet because I know what could have happened had we not taken the proactive steps of social distancing, closing schools, shutting down non-essential operations, and embracing early sheltering in place policies. I would like to commend the leadership in our state and all Montanan’s for embracing the early shutdown. With that being said, we are not out of the woods yet.

Now comes an even bigger challenge. How do we restart the economy and keep every Montanan as safe as possible? I alluded to the fact we are not out of the woods yet, because I want to use the analogy of the fire season to better explain our current situation. Imagine if you will that it is the end of August with temperatures in the 90’s, humidity in the single digits, and we have been in a drought for the past year. The entire state has had pockets where fire has broken out, but through mitigation strategies we have been able to gain some control over the situation. Now, we want to allow people to go back into woods to camp, fish, hike, bike etc. knowing there are still burning embers out there that could erupt and become uncontrolled wildfires at any moment. We also know these eruptions will threaten human life. This is our current situation, so how do we approach it as a state?