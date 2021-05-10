The Montana setback plan

As the old adage goes, “elections have consequences.” As the dust settles on the 2021 Montana legislative session, we are seeing the consequences of the last Montana election right before our eyes.

During my first legislative session as governor in 2013, my administration kept our promise of creating jobs and growing the economy. That year we had the fifth-fastest employment growth in the nation and we passed legislation to help businesses thrive, like eliminating the business equipment tax for small, Main Street businesses. We invested in public education and made the lives of Montanans economically better — not just in 2013 but in every legislative session thereafter — and did so with a Democratic governor and a Republican-majority Legislature.

Over the recent legislative session, our new governor and Republican legislators were more focused on setting our state back than using their positions of public trust to create jobs or grow our economy.