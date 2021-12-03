The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal will also help Helena thrive

It’s hard to overstate how crucial public lands are when it comes to the quality of life we enjoy in Helena. The abundance of opportunities the lands afford – hiking, mountain biking, hunting, fishing, wildlife-watching, snowmobiling, OHV riding, and so on – is an essential part of what makes living in and visiting Helena so enriching.

Those opportunities also contribute to the success of our local businesses and the health of our town’s economy. Our outdoor gear shops, fly shops, bike shops, restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels, and even gas stations all benefit immensely from residents and visitors doing what they enjoy on public lands.

That’s why the Helena Tourism Alliance and Downtown Helena both enthusiastically endorse the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal (LPP) and encourage our entire congressional delegation to support it as well. This potential federal legislation would guide how the Forest Service manages 200,000 acres of public lands northwest of Helena that stretch along the Continental Divide from Nevada Mountain to the upper Lincoln Valley.

So what’s in this proposal that would benefit Helena?

First, the proposal calls for a brand new, 40,000-acre wilderness area located on Nevada Mountain. Approximately 25 miles northwest of town as the crow flies, Nevada Mountain is close enough by car to be a major hiking, hunting, and wildlife-watching destination for Helena residents and visitors. It would be the first standalone wilderness area Montana has seen in almost 40 years, joining Gates of the Mountains as one of two wilderness areas in our backyard and as a major point of pride in our community.

We’re supportive of this wilderness designation because western towns near protected public lands – such as wilderness areas, national parks, national monuments, and so on – have shown to fair much better economically than those that aren’t near them. That’s largely because protected lands add to a quality of life that attracts entrepreneurship, which in turn creates and sustains local jobs and enhances the vibrancy of the downtown areas.

Moreover, protected public lands help preserve the wildness that makes our part of Montana so special. Indeed, a Nevada Mountain Wilderness would help secure one of the most crucial wildlife corridors in the state, one that stretches along the Continental Divide to and from the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex. Grizzly bears, wolverines, Canada lynx, elk, and a host of other species depend on it.

The LPP would further benefit Helena’s economy by the outdoor recreation opportunities it would create. It would permanently protect more than 100 miles of non-motorized hiking and horseback riding trails, including 65 miles of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail.

Helena is already renowned for its mountain biking. The LPP would augment that notoriety by creating an 18-mile high-elevation mountain biking trail near Stemple Pass, part of the 65 miles of mountain biking access the proposal would permanently secure.

Rounding out the outdoor recreation part of the LPP are the motorized opportunities, including the creation of an off-highway vehicle trail loop north of Helena that’s more than 70 miles long. The proposal also provides snowmobilers with permanent access to the Copper Bowls Winter Play Area near Lincoln and expands the area by 400 acres.

Helena’s businesses have a vested interest in the future of the public lands in our backyard. We urge all business owners and town leaders to therefore join us in endorsing the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal, which they can do by visiting lincolnprosperity.com/take-action.

Andrea Opitz is the executive director of the Helena Tourism Alliance, which includes Visit Helena Montana and Bike Helena. Mike Rooney is executive director of Downtown Helena, Inc.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0