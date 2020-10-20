The Last Best Place is on the ballot

With the most crucial Election Day in recent memory less than a month away, I encourage my fellow Montanans to cast their votes with the following questions in mind.

Which candidate will help revitalize our economy? Who will defend our Montana heritage and our Second Amendment rights? Who will support policies that will put the safety of our communities first? And lastly – who will put Montana and America first? With these questions in mind, our choices in this election become clear.

Since being elected to Congress, Sen. Daines has routinely delivered for Montana by applying a simple, but rare principle in Washington, D.C.: common sense. As the first senator in 75 years to sit on two top committees simultaneously – finance and appropriations – Daines has guaranteed that the voice of Montana be heard in Washington, D.C., when it comes to raising or spending a single U.S. dollar. This November, we can’t pass up the opportunity to reelect Daines. As we saw with Sen. Baucus, our influence in Congress grows as our representatives gain seniority within their committees. A second term in the Senate for Daines means a louder voice for Montana in the Senate, and therefore, even more results for Montana. This choice is an easy one.