The humbling privilege serving as Montana's governor

Montanans can now enjoy an additional 155,000 acres of new public lands to hunt, fish and recreate. Whether that’s making family memories at a new fishing access site or on a working lands conservation easement, we protected – and enhanced – the public lands that belong to all of us and the economic benefits that come with it. At the same time, we managed our forest lands and brought diverse interests together to address challenging issues from climate change, to our own energy future, to protecting our wildlife.

Montana led the nation in shining light on dark money in our elections, became the first to protect net neutrality, permanently put on display the flags of our eight Tribal Nations in front of the state Capitol, and showed the rest of the nation that Republicans and Democrats can still work together to get things done.

I have always believed that the goal of any office holder should be two-fold: to behave in a way you can stand tall and without regret before your children, family and your God, and to leave things better than how you found them. While what we have accomplished together can be measured by numbers or statistics, I hope that it is instead measured by the better state we set out to create, through both the challenges and through the moments of joy and inspiration.