The extinction crisis can't wait

Over the past decades living in the Northern Rockies region, I have witnessed unprecedented changes happening in the American West. More people are moving to once remote areas, and visitorship to the wild places and parks out here is skyrocketing. Now, we are seeing people across the country buy and rent homes near nature to escape populous cities, and attempt to make quarantined life more bearable.

The trend of people flocking to the outdoors speaks to a universal truth — that for our mental and physical health, nature can help heal us. But we must keep in mind: nature is facing its own crises — overlapping mass extinction and climate disruption that are threatening its very existence.

While more people appreciate the outdoors, we cannot forget that wildlife, air and water depend on the preservation of wild places. Nature needs restoration, rehabilitation and time free of disturbance just as we do. We must honestly address our impact on wild places and species before we lose them.

As scientists sound the alarm on the sixth mass extinction on earth — the first one in planetary history caused by people — the incoming Biden administration must make the extinction crisis a priority directly alongside their plan to fight climate change.