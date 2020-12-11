The dire consequences of misinformation and disinformation

Fake news. Election fraud. Voter fraud. Our country is on a paralysis trajectory towards authoritarianism. And the reason — an understanding of truth because of the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation.

First of all, misinformation is information that is provably false. Disinformation is information that is false but is intended to mislead, i.e. propaganda.

For example, misinformation about COVID-19 has been perpetuated by organizations with credible titles, such as the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. This source is given for the response to the COVID pandemic by a medical officer on the Flathead Health Board. This is not an accredited medical journal; it is a political group. They claimed that vaccinations cause autism; they claimed President Obama used a “covert form of hypnosis” to win over the public; they opposed medical peer review and electronic record-keeping because they fear Big Brother will spy on you. Nevertheless, this is one of the sources of misinformation (JAPS' political motive is unconfirmed) the people of Flathead and Lincoln County depend upon. And it cost lives. The explosion of COVID cases in Kalispell is a good reason why.